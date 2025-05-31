Concrete panel plummets into condo swimming pool in Thailand, 1 tourist injured

1 injured after concrete panel falls on guests in condo swimming pool

People relaxing at a pool in a condo in Thailand were shocked when debris from a concrete panel suddenly rained onto them.

At least one man was injured by the falling debris.

According to the Bangkok Post, the incident, which occurred late on Wednesday (28 May), also left some nearby motorcycles damaged.

An eyewitness who was swimming in the pool said the cement panel fell quickly. Fortunately, most people in the area were able to escape being hit.

Pattaya Mail reported that the concrete panel fell from the 38th floor.

The concrete panel struck a steel structure near the pool, slowing it down slightly before it impacted the ground.

Photos show the debris scattered all over the parking lot, with a few pieces damaging motorcycles parked nearby.

57-year-old man assessed for injuries

The man injured by the debris has been identified as 57-year-old Paul Smith, a tourist from Australia.

He received injuries to his head, right arm, and right leg.

Emergency responders provided first aid before conveying him to a local hospital for further treatment.

Following the incident, condo management quickly stated that the other decorative concrete panels attached to the building will be inspected.

Additionally, they promised to fully compensate the injured tourist as well as those whose property was damaged by the incident.

Pattaya’s mayor sent a team to investigate the site to assuage fears that the eight-year-old condominium was about to collapse.

Further safety inspections have been planned.

Featured image adapted from The Pattaya News.