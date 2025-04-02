‘Why is it raining stones?’: M’sians stunned as debris falls from sky after massive gas pipeline explosion

Malaysians stunned as tiny stones fall from the sky after gas pipeline explosion

Residents of Puchong, Malaysia, were left surprised on Tuesday (1 April) when tiny stones began raining down from the sky — just hours after a powerful gas pipeline explosion rocked the area.

The bizarre phenomenon saw small stones, presumably debris from the blast, falling onto streets, rooftops, and even into people’s drinks.

Stones blanket neighbourhood

Members of the Puchong News Group Facebook group shared jaw-dropping photos and videos of the unusual “stone rain”.

One resident captured a surreal clip showing small rocks pelting rooftops and cars, coating surfaces in a fine layer of debris.

In another photo, a tiny stone rested on the resident’s palm, proof of the strange event.

A patron at a coffee shop shared an image of his table covered in stones, pointing out that one had even landed in his drink.

Elsewhere, a resident filmed their front porch covered in tiny rocks as people outside rinsed their cars to clear the accumulated debris.

They even filled a red bucket with the stones gathered from their home after the bizarre downpour.

Massive mushroom cloud spotted after gas leak

Earlier that morning, a gas leak in Putra Heights led to a massive explosion, sending a fiery mushroom cloud billowing into the sky and leaving bystanders in shock.

Eyewitnesses described hearing an ear-splitting roar as the inferno raged, with flames towering above trees, houses, and even nearby high-rise buildings.

The fire department later confirmed that a burst gas pipeline was responsible for the blast. Authorities swiftly evacuated nearby residents to ensure their safety.

