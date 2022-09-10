S’pore Construction Workers Seen Getting Severe Scolding From Officer, Sparks Debate Over Welfare

S’pore Construction Workers Get Scolding Using Vulgar Language, Many Netizens Understand Why

Singaporeans gained new appreciation and concern for the welfare of migrant workers when Covid-19 spread among them like wildfire in 2020.

That’s why it may have been jarring for some when a viral TikTok video showed some of them getting a severe scolding, which included vulgar language.

Despite the apparent ferociousness of the officer yelling at them, a number of netizens understood why he was doing it.

It thus sparked a debate among them over worker welfare.

Workers get scolding with pointing

In the video, which has been shared more than 3,000 times, an officer in a blue helmet can be seen (and heard) screaming at the top of his voice to a group of migrant workers.

As he yells, he repeatedly points at them aggressively with his right hand.

The workers, who’re standing in a line, largely do not respond, taking the scolding wordlessly.

Towards the end of the clip, the officer starts to walk away, but he isn’t done yet.

He comes back and shouts the F-word very clearly at the workers.

OP questions treatment of workers

In the caption, the OP questioned the way the officer was treating the workers.

Although he didn’t understand what the man was saying, his tone and volume was obviously strong enough to make one shudder.

Apparently, the workers couldn’t understand what the officer said either, along with some netizens who watched the clip.

However, one netizen managed to decipher it as something like, “who don’t want, who die!”

Netizens defend officer

While one might expect netizens to baulk at the scolding and question it, like the OP, many netizens defended the officer.

One pointed out that he was wearing a blue helmet, so he was a safety officer. His job is thus to be responsible for the workers’ safety, with likely penalties if he doesn’t do his job.

A woman who said her husband is a safety officer empathised with the man in the clip, explaining that her husband gets very frustrated with workers who won’t listen to him.

Another person who claimed to be a safety officer himself also excused the scolding as wanting the workers to be safe so that they can continue to support their families back home.

OP unconvinced, says scolding workers doesn’t solve issues

However, the OP wasn’t convinced.

To a netizen who justified the scolding by saying that safety can’t be compromised, he pointed out that the way it was done doesn’t solve any issues.

To another comment that said safety officers must do “whatever it takes”, the OP suggested other ways other than shouting — like using automation or skilled workers.

Some netizens backed him up, refusing to excuse the behaviour. One indicated that nobody would love a boss that shouts at them.

Another advised that respect for others is important, even if they’re your workers, and called for professionalism.

Safety is important, but so is respect

Considering the number of workplace fatalities this year, nobody doubts that safety is important.

Safety officers thus play an essential role. So perhaps they shouldn’t be begrudged for losing their tempers when workers don’t heed safety measures.

However, it’s also important for them to conduct themselves in a manner befitting of their position, and respect others even if they’re difficult.

Do you think the safety officer’s conduct was excusable or justifiable? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments.

