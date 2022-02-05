Woman Shares Unopened CNY Goodies With Migrant Workers

Chinese New Year may have ended, but we likely have a stash of unopened treats left from the festive season. Instead of leaving these snacks in her pantry or refrigerator, one woman decided to give them to others instead.

On Friday (4 Feb), Facebook user Ms Cheong shared her experience donating CNY goodies to migrant workers. She was delighted to find that the small gesture made them happy, so she encouraged others to follow suit.

If you don’t have the appetite to finish your calorie-inducing CNY treats, sharing them with others is a good alternative too.

Kind woman shares extra CNY goodies

In a Facebook post, Ms Cheong said that she gave her unopened CNY snacks to migrant workers doing their job outside a condo that she was marketing.

As she approached, Ms Cheong recalled the migrant workers seemed hesitant because they were unaware of her motivations.

Upon seeing the bag of goodies, their faces instantly lit up.

Even if the gesture was very simple, she emboldened Singaporeans to try it too. As the popular adage goes, “Happiness is infectious” and it seems seeing their delighted smiles made her happy as well.

ItsRainingRaincoats hopes more people will follow suit

Welfare group ItsRainingRaincoats hoped more Singaporeans will follow Ms Cheong’s example.

You can message the page to get assistance in distributing the goodies. Otherwise, you can also give them to the migrant workers directly.

Be generous even after CNY

The festive season is a good time to be generous to others—but it’s not the only time you should consider donating.

If it’s within your means, consider making kind gestures to those around you. No matter how grand or small, your simple action can make a big difference.

Kudos to Ms Cheong’s initiative and here’s to hoping we’ll all be kinder in 2022.

