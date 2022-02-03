McDonald’s Distributes 6,500 Prosperity Meals To SBS Transit Employees During CNY

Many of us can afford to take a break during the Chinese New Year holidays, but some essential workers are still on duty to ensure our safe commute.

To show appreciation, McDonald’s Singapore distributed 6,500 Prosperity Meals to SBS Transit frontline employees on Wednesday (2 Feb).

The fast-food chain hoped that they were able to uplift employees’ spirits by recognising their sacrifices this CNY.

During CNY, some everyday heroes had to take shifts during the holidays, so that Singapore residents can still travel across the island for house visits and last-minute shopping.

With that in mind, McDonald’s distributed 6,500 Prosperity Meals to SBS Transit’s frontline workers in the form of vouchers.

The recipients included bus captains, traffic inspectors, transit security officers, and cleaners across 17 bus interchanges in Singapore.

Rest assured, the company also followed safety measures during the distribution.

Mr Ivan Tan, Head of Bus at SBS Transit, thanked McDonald’s for lifting the spirits of their frontline staff.

McDonald’s Singapore managing director Benjamin Boh sympathised with public transport staff who couldn’t spend the CNY holidays with their family.

He said,

We hope this small gesture of appreciation on our part will help spread some festive cheer and ring in prosperity for the new year.

Along with the meal, they also gave thank-you notes and wished for their happiness and good health.

They also thanked them for their continuous sacrifices to keep our city running amid the ongoing pandemic and festive period.

Thank you for serving Singaporeans during the holidays

To make our holiday commute a smooth experience, some of our frontline workers had to forgo family celebrations.

We commend our hardworking public transport workers who continued to work hard during the Lunar New Year.

Here’s to hoping they were able to have a delightful CNY despite being on shift.

