Kranji Worker Passes Away After Getting Trapped Between Bus & Pillar In 32nd Workplace Fatality This Year

32nd Workplace Fatality Involves Worker Trapped Between Bus & Pillar On 3 Aug

For this year, in particular, Singapore has seen a worrying uptick in the number of fatal workplace accidents.

Unfortunately, the trend has continued to be on the rise, as evidenced by a recent accident in Kranji.

A worker passed away on Wednesday (10 Aug) after being trapped by a bus against a pillar at a bus interchange.

This marks the 32nd workplace fatality in 2022.

Worker gets trapped & passes away in workplace accident

According to the Ministry of Manpower, a fatal workplace accident occurred at 60 Jalan Lam Huat in Kranji on 3 Aug at around 11am.

A 43-year-old driver, a Chinese national, was guiding a bus into position next to a pillar at the bus interchange. Unfortunately, he ended up being pinned between the bus and the pillar.

The worker was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

MOM stated that the bus parking space was occupied by ComfortDelGro Bus, and the employer is Singapore Towing Equipments.

The accident is currently under investigation. In the meantime, the ministry has instructed the employer to stop all vehicle towing from non-public roads and building premises.

Safety measures for guiding vehicles in tight spaces

MOM clarified that during the guiding of vehicles’ movement in tight spaces, employers and supervisors must conduct safety assessments and ensure that their workers are aware of the necessary safety measures.

There must also be a traffic management plan in place, with clearly demarcated parking areas and management of blind spots using convex mirrors, road humps, and signages.

Bus incident is 32nd workplace fatality this year

This latest tragedy is the 32nd fatal workplace accident this year.

Just one week before the incident occurred, a worker passed away in Pulau Brani after falling off a boat and hitting its propeller.

Prior to that, in July, a Singaporean worker succumbed to his injuries after being hit with a timber fragment at a worksite in Pasir Ris.

In light of the high frequency of incidents, PM Lee called for a two-week safety time-out in May, urging companies to review workplace safety procedures.

Condolences to the deceased’s family

It is heartbreaking to see such workplace fatalities repeatedly occur with no end.

The high number of these cases is alarming and should serve as a sign for companies to once again review their safety procedures.

Hopefully, authorities will be able to prevent this from happening to any other employee. Perhaps with the revelation of more details, his loved ones might receive closure.

Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.