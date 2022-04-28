Lavender Hawker Chopes Table & Hurls Vulgarities At Customers, Urged Not To Quarrel Over Trivial Matters

Lavender Hawker Chopes Table & Gets Into Spat With Patrons

Most of us have experienced the struggle of finding a relatively clean and unoccupied table at a hawker centre. This became even more challenging with Covid-19 measures in place.

Although such restrictions have since been relaxed, the practice of chope-ing a table is still fairly common in hawker centres and food courts. Sometimes, however, this uniquely Singaporean practice can also lead to disputes, which was what happened recently at North Bridge Road Market & Food Centre.

In a video posted to the Singapore Incidents Facebook group, the owner of a food stall appears to have chopped a table with his water bottle. When some patrons attempted to have their meals at the same spot, he shouted at them and hurled out vulgarities.

While it can be incredibly frustrating to have our tables ‘snatched’, netizens urged the parties involved not to argue over such trivial matters.

Lavender hawker stall owner chopes table & shouts vulgarities at patrons who dined at same spot

In the 2.5-minute video shared to Singapore Incidents on Facebook, a male stall owner was seen getting into an altercation with customers over an apparently reserved table.

The OP identified the food court as North Bridge Market and Food Center. She stated that the stall owner had choped two tables permanently for his own use.

When some patrons moved to sit at the same spot, he allegedly came over and spoke rudely to them.

Using profanities in Hokkien and Teochew, he accused the patrons of removing his items from the table.

“You can’t sit here,” he added, “it’s for me to sit. I am saying that nicely to you.”

One of the customers, a woman, replied to his furious rant, stating that they will leave once they are done with their meal. She also pointed out how rude he was.

On several occasions, the lady mentioned that he should have a “good heart” since he was selling vegetarian food, reports AsiaOne.

The hawker was seen walking back to his stall at the end of the video.

Netizens condemn Lavender hawker stall owner for foul language

Many have criticised the stall owner for his actions, both for his tone and the language used, as well as his actions of reserving the tables.

Netizens feel that he should not have reserved the tables in the first place as doing so deprives customers of an area to dine at.

Furthermore, he should have expressed his displeasure at the patrons’ actions in a calmer manner.

There are those who also suggest that the customers should not have reacted in a manner similar to the stall owner. If the tables were reserved, they can look for another one elsewhere.

Other peace-loving folks urged the parties involved to not bicker over such trivial matters.

Meanwhile, some users, including the OP, asked if hawker stall owners can reserve tables for their own use.

According to NEA, patrons are allowed to chope seats at hawker centres. However, they should exercise consideration for other patrons while doing so.

MS News has reached out to NEA for comments and will update this article when we receive a response.

No need to get into such heated argument

While it can be incredibly frustrating to have our choped tables snatched, there’s no need to get ourselves into such fierce altercations.

Instead of jumping into a heated argument when disputes occur, we should endeavour to resolve our disagreements with more composure.

After all, hawker centres like the one shown in the video are big enough for everyone to find a table of their own.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Incidents on Facebook and Google Maps.