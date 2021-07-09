Couple Who Gave False Info Claims They Didn’t Understand Contact Tracer

Rigorous contact tracing has helped tremendously in slowing the spread of Covid-19. But the success hinges on the public’s cooperation too.

So when a couple failed to provide accurate information to a contact tracer in 2020, it became a chargeable offence.

This is especially since one of them had tested positive for Covid-19.

Ms Shi Sha and her husband Mr Hu now face up to 6 month’s jail, a fine of $10,000, or both, for each offence.

Couple claims exchange with contact tracer was confusing

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), Ms Shi explained in court that she always had difficulties communicating with people in Singapore.

This reasoning prefaced her subsequent claim that any info she may have failed to accurately provide was due to miscommunication.

After her husband, who had arrived here from China in Jan 2020, was hospitalised, Ms Shi received a call from contact tracer Georgina Lim.

At that point in time, she allegedly didn’t know of her husband’s Covid-19 test results yet as nobody had informed her.

Ms Lim’s call, however, wasn’t to address this matter but to find out Mr Hu’s movements prior to his hospitalisation.

Source

Claiming that Ms Lim had spoken Mandarin sporadically in short phrases, Ms Shi explained that she found the conversation confusing. She even inferred that Mandarin isn’t Ms Lim’s mother tongue, an observation she confidently shared with the court.

Details from all parties ended up being different

One piece of information both parties disagreed on was Mr Hu’s mode of transportation from the airport after his arrival.

While Ms Lim shared Ms Shi’s alleged account of them queuing at a taxi stand, the latter disputed the statement, reports The Straits Times (ST).

Maintaining that she had not told Ms Lim about taking a taxi, Ms Shi said that she had hired a minibus instead.

CNA also noted that Ms Shi had given the wrong unit number for the apartment her family was staying in. For this, she reportedly explained that she had always assumed it to be #05-01, as it was the first unit along the corridor.

In total, Ms Shi faces 3 charges under the Infectious Diseases Act, including:

Withholding information

Giving false information

Failing to respond fully & truthfully to a health officer

Her husband, meanwhile, faces a charge for not informing an officer of the various places he had travelled to while infectious.

If convicted, each of them faces up to 6 months’ jail, up to a $10,000 fine, or both, for every offence.

Make a greater effort to understand each other

When procuring information as important as this, the details must be communicated clearly and truthfully.

While it seems unclear for now who may be to blame in this case, we hope this incident serves as a reminder for everyone to make a greater effort in understanding each other.

Perhaps if we all do so, we’ll be able to avoid major misunderstandings that may get out of hand like this.

Featured image courtesy of sgsme.sg.