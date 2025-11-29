Restaurant caretaker in M’sia fined S$1.7K for selling contaminated fish head curry

Restaurant caretaker found guilty of serving contaminated curry

A restaurant caretaker in Penampang, Sabah, Malaysia, has been fined for selling fish head curry that was found to contain excessive levels of Coliform bacteria.

39-year-old Mohamed Yakoob Mohamed Shaik Allaudeen pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court on 19 Nov.

Routine sampling uncovers unsafe food

On the morning of 7 July, health officers visited Nasi Kandar Anak Mami and informed Yakoob that they were there for a routine sampling.

Two cooked dishes were selected for testing, with one of them being an RM26 (S$8.14) serving of fish head curry.

The food was then sealed and sent to the Kota Kinabalu Public Health Laboratory.

While the other sample recorded a lower Coliform level of 24 MPN/g and no E. coli, the fish head curry dramatically failed safety standards.

Lab tests confirmed the curry contained 110 MPN/g of Coliform bacteria — far above the permitted limit of 5 MPN/g under Malaysia’s Food Regulations 1985.

The food was thus considered unfit for consumption.

Restaurant faced complaints before

The court heard that the restaurant had been the subject of previous public complaints.

These included allegations of uncovered food, exposure to flies, and unsanitary preparation areas.

The prosecution noted that this showed a pattern of recurring hygiene issues rather than a one-off lapse.

Yakoob was charged under Sections 13B(1) and 13B(2)(e) of the Food Act 1983.

The offence carries a maximum fine of RM20,000 (S$6,200) or up to five years’ jail.

Yaakob, who was unrepresented, asked for leniency and claimed the fish head used had been freshly bought.

The magistrate proceeded with the RM5,500 (S$1,700) fine, with nine months’ jail in default.

Also read: Tung Lok subsidiary fined S$3,000 after salad found to be contaminated with E. coli at Tai Seng kitchen



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Daily Express and Google Maps.