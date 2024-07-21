Man’s corpse found floating in river in M’sia, suspected to be in heavy debt due to online gambling

Man’s corpse found floating in river in Malaysia

A man’s corpse was found floating in the Muar River behind a hotel in Johor, Malaysia at 9am on Saturday (20 June).

According to a preliminary investigation, the man had been in financial crisis due to online gambling and reportedly had a huge debt.

It is suspected that he had been dead for over three days. An autopsy will be conducted today to confirm the cause of his death.

Corpse found in river behind hotel

According to an Oriental Daily report, an employee at the Muar Traders Hotel received a tip from a friend about a floating body in the river behind the hotel. The employee promptly reported it to the police.

Despite the water level being low at that time, the police engaged the help of the fire and rescue department to retrieve the body. They then sent it to the forensic department at Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital.

Investigators also discovered a motorcycle and a crossbody bag containing the deceased’s ID card, mobile phone, and other personal items behind the hotel.

The deceased’s wife rushed to the morgue after being notified by the police and confirmed that the body was her husband’s.

Deceased believed to be in huge debt

Based on the preliminary police investigation, the deceased had been in financial crisis since August last year due to online gambling.

During this time, he borrowed an unknown amount of money from his family, company, friends, and loan sharks. To settle his debts, the deceased sold a house for RM270,000 (S$77,476) in June this year, reported Sin Chew Daily.

So far, the police have found no suspicious fatal injuries on his body.

Based on the condition of the body, the forensic doctor determined that the deceased had not been dead for more than three days. An autopsy will be conducted today to further confirm the cause of his death.

