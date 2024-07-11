Body of man who fell into sea from Second Link Bridge found stuck in mangrove roots

Body of 45-year-old man who fell from Second Link Bridge found on 10 July afternoon

The body of a man who allegedly jumped into the sea from Second Link Bridge was found on Wednesday (10 July) afternoon.

This came about 7.5 hours after eyewitnesses saw the deceased parking his vehicle along the bridge and jumping into the sea.

Fishermen assisting with the search operations reportedly found the victim’s body stuck in the roots of a mangrove tree about 400m from the Forest City Bridge in Johor Bahru (JB).

The victim has been identified as a 45-year-old man from Pahang named Jivanandan who travels frequently between Singapore and Malaysia for work.

Oriental Daily reported that the man had renewed his passport just days before his demise.

Man allegedly jumped off bridge & left motorcycle behind

According to New Straits Times (NST), eyewitnesses recalled seeing a “tan-skinned” man getting off his motorcycle and scaling the railings, before jumping into the sea at about 7am on Wednesday (10 July).

The man left behind a blue motorcycle along the side of the road.

The location of the incident was near the 10-km mark of the Second Link Bridge heading towards Singapore.

