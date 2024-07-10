Chinese couple caught having sex in carpark of Chiang Mai university

Chinese couple have sex at university’s car park in Chiang Mai

On Thursday (4 July), a Chinese couple was spotted having sex in public in a university’s car park in Chiang Mai.

The incident had been caught on photograph by a passer-by and shared on a Thai Facebook group before it was deleted later.

The police suspected the use of alcohol and cannabis to be the culprit behind the incident.

Couple have sex in broad daylight in public

According to Channel 7, a food vendor who witnessed the incident said the couple came and ordered food from her restaurant and ate it together under a tree in the car park at around 5pm.

The couple were reportedly Chinese tourists.

Shortly after, the couple went outside, near a pile of sand nearby. The woman then took off all of her clothes and the man’s clothes, leaving only his shorts.

Subsequently, the man lay down on the ground and the woman climbed on top of him. They proceeded to have sex, in open view of people and university students.

Passers-by reported the incident to the police.

Upon arrival, the police officers brought pieces of clothing and an umbrella to shield them from the view of the public. They also told them to put on their clothes.

Both were taken to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital shortly after.

Woman found to have smoked cannabis

After probing the couple, Police Lieutenant Colonel Awirut Sookyam said in a statement that the tourists confessed to smoking cannabis before drinking beer together.

The combination of alcohol and marijuana was suspected to be the cause of the indecent public act.

The couple has been discharged from the hospital and has yet to return to their home country.

The boarding management team of the university decided not to take action against the couple.

However, the police are conducting a search on them for further legal proceedings regarding their indecent act in public.

