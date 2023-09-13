Couple Gets Caught Having Sex In Plane Toilet, Escorted Off Flight At Ibiza

Couple Has Sex In Toilet On EasyJet Flight To Ibiza On 8 Sep

It is undeniable that travelling is among the thrills of life that not many other things can parallel. However, the adrenaline of jetting off to your dream destination may well lead to some questionable choices.

A couple onboard a plane from Luton to Ibiza took their excitement to a whole new level — having gotten caught having sex in the toilet.

Footage of the incident made its rounds on the social media platform X. The airline later confirmed the incident and that police met the plane upon arrival.

EasyJet cabin crew exposes couple having sex in plane toilet

In the video, passengers on the plane were egging a male cabin crew member on to open the door to the lavatory.

“C’mon!” a male voice yelled, as the cabin crew appeared flustered and embarrassed next to the toilet door.

Cheers emanated from the rest of the crowd and filled the cabin as the crew finally opened it.

In the cubicle, a man was bent over a woman, both sans-trousers and seemingly bumping nasties.

The man looked at the rambunctious crowd and the cabin crew who was pointing for them to get out.

He then slammed the door shut and apparently continued doing the deed.

“Oh my f–king god!” squealed a female passenger before covering her mouth in disbelief.

The cabin crew then turned to his female colleague, who seemed equally flustered and exchanged a few horrified words.

Police met the flight on arrival due to the couple’s behaviour

Speaking to British publication The Independent, an easyJet spokesperson confirmed this incident.

It took place on Friday (8 Sep), onboard an easyJet flight from Luton, United Kingdom to the Mediterranean island of Ibiza.

The spokesperson then added that police met the flight on arrival, “due to the behaviour of two passengers onboard”.

However, it is unclear whether the couple faced any consequences for their actions.

Also Read: Man Puts Head Under Partner’s Skirt On China Subway, Comments Reply Eating Isn’t Allowed

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @VideosIrish on X.