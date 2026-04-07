Couple in Thailand finds king cobra in hotel room, reptile slithers past woman’s neck while they sleep

Couple wakes up to find cobra inside hotel room in Krabi

A couple in Thailand was left shocked after discovering a king cobra in their hotel room in Krabi Province, where they had been sleeping.

The alarming encounter was captured in a video showing two rescue officers being called to remove the reptile.

The rescue team eventually found the black cobra hiding under one of the beds.

In the viral clip, the male handler was able to pull the snake from its hiding spot, but the cobra attempted to strike at him multiple times as it was being restrained.

Reptile captured and released into wild

According to Thairath, the incident occurred at around 5am on Friday (27 March).

The snake, measuring between 40cm and 45cm in length, was reportedly behaving aggressively.

Rescue officer Mr Suthee Naewhad (name transliterated from Thai) confirmed that the reptile was captured and later released back into the wild.

One of the guests revealed that his girlfriend had cried for help after noticing the cobra slithering past her neck.

She quickly alerted him, and they both managed to stay calm until help arrived.

Reptile believed to have slid through gap between door and floor

Mr Suthee speculated that the cobra likely slithered up the stairs and entered the room through a gap between the door and the floor.

While snake sightings in ground-floor accommodations are relatively common, it’s rare for snakes to reach second-floor units.

Mr Suthee advised hotel staff and guests to thoroughly inspect rooms before staying, especially during the rainy season.

He recommended checking for any gaps or openings in the door or floor that might allow wildlife to enter.

Also read: Woman in M’sia finds cobra in bedroom, jokes that it got dizzy after being stuck in husband’s sock



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