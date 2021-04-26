Couple In Singapore Needs $280,000 For Medical Fees After Giving Birth To Premature Baby

When parents are about to welcome their newborn into this world, many ask for nothing more than a healthy baby. Sadly, for some, complications may arise.

A Malaysian couple working in Singapore initially expected their baby boy on 9 Jul 2021.

However, he was born 3 months early on 9 Apr, weighing only 1kg.

Since then, baby boy Jero is staying in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The couple is appealing to the public to help cope with the hefty medical expenses.

Had to undergo an emergency C-section

The young Malaysian couple had originally made plans to return to Malaysia to deliver their baby, whose due date was on 9 Jul.

However, the woman’s premature birth soon thwarted their plans.

In the wee hours of 9 Apr, the mother was in a lot of pain and had to be rushed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Doctors then informed the mother that her amniotic sac had broken and the baby’s heart rate was unstable.

She had to undergo an emergency C-section to deliver the baby.

Couple welcomes premature baby born at 27 weeks

As a result, the couple welcomed baby Jero into the world, born at 27 weeks and weighed only 1kg.

But because he was born 3 months early, his organs have yet to develop fully. According to Shin Min Daily News, he also has a hole in his heart.

Hence, little Jero requires medical attention round the clock and has been staying in the NICU ever since.

He must stay for a full 101 days for observation in an oxygen tank.

Couple seeks help with hefty medical bills

The couple is now saddled with another problem — growing medical bills.

They have already forked out most of their savings to clear part of the expenses. However, the bill is growing every day.

Doctors have also told the new parents that baby Jero would most likely have to stay in the hospital for at least 2 more months.

Their total medical bill could cost between $230,000 and $280,000.

Now, the couple is appealing to the public for help to tide through this difficult period.

If you wish to help baby Jero and his family, you can donate Give.Asia here.

Help baby Jero’s family as he fights to get stronger

At the time of writing, the couple has raised over $108,000.

They are hopeful that with the public’s help, they can successfully raise the remaining amount of money.

That way, they will be able to afford to pay the medical bills as Jero fights to get stronger every day.

