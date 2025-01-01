Couple in China spends all their retirement funds to care for stray cats & dogs for over 10 years

Chinese couple uses all their retirement funds to care for stray cats & dogs

An elderly couple in Sichuan, China has spent all their retirement funds caring for stray cats and dogs for more than 10 years.

On 20 Dec, Xiaohongshu user @Tsuki33u77 shared a video detailing the pair’s commitment to helping strays in their community.

Rain or shine, the couple has remained dedicated to feeding the strays twice a day and has even adopted several of the animals into their home.

Feeding strays for over a decade

In the video, the couple is seen cycling to various locations, feeding both stray cats and dogs on the streets, as well as their adopted pets at home.

@Tsuki33u77 explained that they have followed the same routine for more than a decade, feeding the animals at 6am and 6pm every day.

“This might seem like a simple task, but they’ve been doing it for more than 10 years,” she said.

“They have used all their retirement savings to take care of these stray animals, and their home now houses five dogs and two cats,” she added.

The Xiaohongshu user also mentioned that some of the stray dogs the couple has rescued are blind, injured by cars, have skin diseases, or were abandoned by their previous owners.

She urged the public to carefully consider the decision to adopt a pet and not to abandon them once they’ve grown tired.

“When you no longer want them, they will be left to roam the streets. Not everyone has to love animals, but we must be kind,” she said.

Unable to bear seeing stray animals go hungry, the elderly couple has been providing food and water for them.

Netizens share their own acts of caring for stray cats

Some netizens replied to the post, sharing their own experiences of caring for stray animals over the years.

One user mentioned they’ve also been helping stray cats and dogs for around 10 years, to which @Tsuki33u77 responded: “Wishing you a lifetime of happiness.”

Another praised the couple’s actions, calling them beautiful, with one user commenting: “This is truly divine.”

In response, @Tsuki33u77 shared that the couple’s kindness is even more remarkable given that their son has already passed away.

