Couple in M’sia hits S$7.6M Toto jackpot after betting on family IC numbers

Couple secures S$7.6M Toto jackpot after betting on family IC numbers

A couple from Selangor, Malaysia struck gold in the Toto 4D Jackpot last Saturday (7 Feb).

According to Free Malaysia Today, they won RM23.53 million (S$7.6 million) by betting on numbers based on their family members’ identity card digits.

Had bet on the numbers for many years

The winners, a 49-year-old marketing manager and a 66-year-old retiree, claimed their life-changing prize at the STM Lottery head office.

The winning combination, 6777 and 5085, was placed on a standard RM2 bet.

This won the couple a total of RM23,532,445.40.

The marketing manager shared that they’ve been betting on these specific numbers for years, based on the last four digits of their family members’ ID cards.

While her partner selects and records the numbers, she typically handles the purchases, spending between RM200 (S$64) and RM300 (S$96) during each visit to a Toto outlet.

Will use money to expand business & purchase a house

The couple described their win as a timely “big ang pow” ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations, and plans to use the windfall to expand their business, purchase a house, and save for the future.

STM Lottery confirmed that the win was from Draw No. 6086/26 and that the winning ticket was sold in Selangor.

