Elderly couple dies hugging each other after tree falls on their bedroom during Hurricane Helene

Elderly couple dies hugging in bedroom during Hurricane Helene

An elderly couple was killed by a falling tree during Hurricane Helene, with their bodies found hugging each other in bed.

The tragedy occurred at their home in the American state of South Carolina, which was battered by the hurricane.

CBS News reported on 3 Oct that the couple, 74-year-old Marcia and 78-year-old Jerry, were lying in bed in their room.

Their grandson, John Savage, had initially heard a snapping sound and gone to check on them.

After ensuring they were okay, he heard a loud “boom” afterwards. One of the largest trees on their property had fallen in the hurricane and landed in his grandparents’ bedroom.

The elderly couple was found dead, hugging each other in bed. John suspected that Jerry had heard the tree falling right before and rolled over in an attempt to protect his wife.

He added that the Savage family believed it was “God’s plan” to take them together, so as to avoid one of them suffering alone.

GoFundMe for funeral costs raises over S$22,000

Family members said Jerry and Marcia became a couple when they were teenagers and had been married for over 50 years.

They praised Jerry as a hard worker and Marcia as loving and kind.

Their granddaughter, Katherine, said that they would always help with her three sons. Presently, she has yet to tell them about the couple’s passing.

Additionally, the family set up a GoFundMe page to cover the costs of their funeral.

In the description, it’s stated that Jerry and Marcia are survived by their two children, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

The fundraiser has raised US$17,608 (S$22,900), overshooting the US$15,000 goal. An anonymous person donated US$5,000 (S$6,500), the largest individual sum.

