With Valentine’s Day just weeks ago, many of us might already have run out of romantic date ideas. One boyfriend in Singapore, however, recently outdid himself by renting a Vespa ride for his bae.

On Sunday (19 Feb), his girlfriend shared on TikTok about how he rented a Vespa to celebrate their anniversary.

While riding on a Vespa around Singapore may seem idyllic, the couple were soon reminded of how unpredictable Singapore’s weather is.

As the couple was riding around town, a heavy downpour came over them, literally raining on their parade.

Boyfriend rents Vespa for anniversary date

On Sunday (19 Feb), the TikToker shared that her boyfriend had rented a Vespa with a sidecar for their anniversary date. The bike even had seats decorated with the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram.

To complete the Instagram-worthy look, her boyfriend also got her a matching LV helmet.

With their helmets secured, the couple then excitedly hit the roads.

Things seemed to go smoothly as the couple rode around scenic routes in Singapore.

Couple caught in rain during Vespa ride around Singapore

However, mid-way through their journey, the couple were caught in a heavy downpour.

A video shows the couple braving the rain in Loyang.

After the skies cleared, the TikToker shared a short clip of them drenched from the rain.

In the caption of her TikTok video, she wrote that this is why people don’t buy Vespas.

But all’s well that ends well — the couple still seemed to be in good spirits, ending the day with smiles on their faces.

Netizens joke that Vespa became a water spa

Seeing the turn of events, a netizen quipped that their Vespa ride turned into a water spa.

Another netizen humorously said that riding a Vespa in the rain is also very romantic.

Either way, many commented that this will be a good memory the couple will share for years to come.

Glad they still had a good time

It must have been quite the journey for the couples who had to brave the heavy rain on the Vespa.

Despite the disruption, we’re glad they still had a good time on their anniversary date.

Would you want to go on a romantic Vespa ride with your partner? Let us know in the comments down below.

