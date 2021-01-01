Singapore Confirms 30 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Community Cases Are From Existing Clusters

As Singaporeans rang in the New Year, most probably hoped 2021 will bring an end to our Covid-19 saga.

However, that apparently won’t happen so soon, as on the first day of the New Year, Singapore preliminarily confirmed 30 new Covid-19 cases.

Among these new cases, 3 of them are classified as cases in the community.

We now have a total of 58,629 confirmed cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported.

Family member among community case, cluster grows to 4

In a press release on Friday (1 Jan), MOH elaborated that among the 3 community cases is a family member of case 58817.

That case is a 55-year-old male Singaporean who works as a harbour pilot at PSA Marine Pte Ltd.

He reportedly visited Parkway Parade with 7 other people – forming a group of 8 – on 13 Dec.

Source

Subsequently, 2 relatives of his tested positive for Covid-19 on 30 Dec.

Now, his family member has also been infected – meaning the cluster related to him has grown to 4 people.

Close contact is another community case, 2nd cluster grows to 4

Another community case is linked to Case 58810.

That case is a 46-year-old Singapore permanent resident (PR) who works as a Marine Surveyor at Lloyd’s Register Singapore.

Previously, 2 of his family members who live in the same household tested positive for Covid-19 on 31 Dec.

One of them, a 14-year-old Raffles Girls’ School student, is Case 58843.

The new community case is a close contact of both cases 58810 and 58843.

This brings the cluster related to them to 4 people.

MOH didn’t elaborate on the 1 remaining community case, saying only that it isn’t a dormitory case.

14 domestic workers among 27 imported cases

According to MOH, 27 of the new cases are imported cases.

All of them had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) when they arrived in Singapore.

Among the imported cases are:

5 Singaporeans or PRs 14 domestic workers

The ministry will reveal more information in an update tonight.

Recent increase in community cases concerning

The recent increase in community cases, after several days of zero cases, is concerning.

Hopefully, those involved were isolated quickly, and the disease doesn’t spread beyond the close contacts of these cases.

MS News wishes those infected a quick recovery.

Featured image adapted from MS News.