Singapore Confirms 27 New Covid-19 Cases On 30 Dec

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 27 new Covid-19 cases today (30 Dec). This brings the national tally to 58,569.

Of the 27, there are:

26 imported cases

0 dorm cases

1 community case

25 of the imported cases had been serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) upon arrival. The remaining one is a Singapore Airlines pilot who tested negative when returning to Singapore, but unfortunately, showed symptoms later.

MOH will release more details tonight.

13 imported cases yesterday

Summing up yesterday’s update, Singapore had confirmed 13 new Covid-19 cases on 29 Dec, comprising all imported ones.

Here’s a breakdown of the details, according to MOH:

1 Singaporean and 2 Permanent Residents (PRs) came back from Indonesia, the United States, and India

9 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Indonesia (7 are domestic workers)

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder from Indonesia who’s here for a work project.

All are already serving SHN upon arrival, and were tested during their stay.

Ring in the new year responsibly

Restaurants and entertainment outlets have landed themselves in hot water when they allowed large groups to congregate with little to no social distancing.

The onus is also on Singapore residents to abide by the rules and understand the importance of social responsibility.

As we prepare to ring in the new year in Phase 3, let’s ensure that our festivities are still according to new Covid-19 safety measures.

Remember to keep to 8 in a group, have not more than 8 visitors over to your home, and wear your masks whenever you’re outdoors.

Featured image by MS News.