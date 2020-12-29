Singapore Confirms 13 New Covid-19 Cases On 29 Dec

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 13 new Covid-19 cases today (29 Dec). This brings the national tally to 58,542.

There are no local transmissions today, which means all 13 cases are imported.

The 13 cases had been serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

4 imported cases & 1 in the community yesterday

Summing up yesterday’s update, Singapore had confirmed 5 Covid-19 cases on 28 Dec, comprising 4 imported and 1 community infection.

Here’s a breakdown of the 4 imported cases, according to MOH:

3 Singaporeans came back from India, Myanmar, and the United Kingdom

1 Dependant’s Pass holder from India

All were tested while serving SHN or under isolation.

1 unlinked community case

The sole community case reported yesterday (28 Dec) is currently unlinked. He is a Singaporean who works as an air steward with Singapore Airlines, as well as a part-time Grab driver.

From 12-16 Dec, he had travelled to the United States for work on a “controlled itinerary”.

He was tested twice on 23 and 25 Dec, but tests came back “inconclusive”. He stayed at home during this time.

Unfortunately, his swab test came back positive for Covid-19 on 27 Dec and was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. More details here.

Be socially responsible during Phase 3

Having a case or two in the community is rather concerning, though we trust that authorities are doing their best to contact trace and curb the spread of the virus.

In the meantime, we should remain vigilant, especially now that more people are allowed to gather in larger groups than in Phase 2. Let’s not forget that we’re all still at risk.

So, wear your mask properly before heading out, practise good hygiene, and try your best to keep a safe distance from others.

