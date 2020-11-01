Singapore Confirms 4 New Covid-19 Cases On 1 Nov

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 4 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (1 Nov).

All 4 are imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

After yesterday, this is the second consecutive day without local transmissions.

More travel resuming but measures remain strict

Though Singapore is gradually opening our borders to visitors from other countries, measures to curb Covid-19 infections remain strict.

Besides mandatory quarantine or SHNs, travellers must test negative for the virus before departure and upon arrival before proceeding with their plans.

This way, authorities can nip the problem in the bud, and prevent community transmissions.

In addition, Singaporeans coming back from other countries will have to bear full costs of SHNs and Covid-19 medical bills, if they’re returning from Jan 2021.

Those planning trips in the coming months should thus check with the respective parties about this in advance.

Gradual move towards Phase 3

While news about transitioning to Phase 3 have been swirling around for a while, concrete details are still not out yet.

The TraceTogether usage quota may be a rough gauge of when Phase 3 may come, but only the authorities will have the final say.

Till the time comes, let’s cooperate by continuing to follow safe management measures and switching to TraceTogether for SafeEntry.

Consistently low cases a hopeful sign

The consistently low number of cases Singapore has been reporting of late is certainly an encouraging sign in our Covid-19 recovery.

From recording 4-digit numbers just a few months ago to going several days without any local cases is certainly a vast improvement.

We could sense the end to this pandemic approaching, but the fight still continues.

The road to complete recovery will be a long one, and we have to forge ahead together.

One thing’s for sure — reaching the end of that path will be bittersweet, as we welcome life as per normal with open arms.

