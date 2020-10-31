12 New Covid-19 Cases On 31 Oct Include No Community Cases

Although Singapore’s opening borders to more countries which are safe, there are still some concerns over imported cases.

However, it’s worth nothing that almost all travellers are still subject to SHNs, making their entry into Singapore relatively safe.

Travellers also foot all medical bills if they have symptoms or test positive for Covid-19.

Singapore reports 12 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday (31 Oct), with all of them being imports.

There are no locally-transmitted cases today.

All 12 new cases today are from imports, and they were either placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore or were isolated.

With the news that Singapore will allow travellers from China and Victoria State in Australia without a SHN, there’s some concern.

However, these are countries where there’s a low occurrence of Covid-19 and has been the case for months.

That said, there’s also the opposing argument that we should be vigilant, because some countries with no local cases are only letting a small number of travellers in.

Hopefully we can balance the economical needs with that of safety, as we’ve done for the past few months.

MOH will provide more details on cases tonight.

