Singapore Confirms 15 New Covid-19 Cases On 10 Feb

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (10 Feb).

14 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

For the second consecutive day, there are no cases in the community. The only local case is in a workers’ dormitory, according to MOH.

Today’s number brings our total so far to 59,747.

SIA cabin crew & 4 others on board test positive

While steps have been taken to ensure the safety of our frontline workers, preventive measures aren’t 100% foolproof.

Most recently, a Singapore Airlines (SIA) cabin crew tested positive for Covid-19 even after receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

MOH has clarified though, that a person will take a while to develop immunity after receiving their jabs.

Coincidentally, 4 passengers on board the flight she was on also tested positive.

All of them further tested preliminarily positive for the B117 strain of the virus.

Be extra vigilant over the CNY weekend

With Chinese New Year (CNY) finally upon us, the urge to socialise freely with friends may cause some safety rules to slip our minds.

We should thus take it upon ourselves to remind each other to be responsible and remain vigilant while the pandemic is still a threat.

Keep your celebrations small, and spend it with your closest family members and friends only.

Knowing that everyone’s safe will give you peace of mind, as we look forward to a better year ahead.

