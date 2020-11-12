Singapore Confirms 11 New Covid-19 Cases On 12 Nov

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 11 new Covid-19 cases today (12 Nov). The national tally is now at 58,102.

Of the 11, there are:

11 imported cases

0 living in workers’ dorm

0 community cases

All 11 imported ones are serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

18 imported cases yesterday

Recapping yesterday’s updates, MOH made early confirmation of 18 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm. All 18 are imported.

Here’s a quick summary of their details, according to MOH:

2 Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs) came back from India and Indonesia

4 Work Pass holders arrived from Myanmar, the Netherlands, and Switzerland

10 Work Permit holders from Myanmar and Indonesia employed as helpers

1 Dependant’s Pass holder from Nepal

1 Special Pass holder from Russia who is here to board a ship as crew member

All are currently serving their respective SHNs directly after touching down.

Stepping up prevention efforts at the border

We are seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases due to Singapore opening its borders for essential travels.

This also means authorities are also stepping up testing and surveillance efforts at the border, so they can filter out the virus right away.

In the meantime, residents in the community should continue to practise good hygiene and safe distancing.

Featured image adapted from Unsplash.