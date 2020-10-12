Singapore Confirms 4 Covid-19 Cases On 12 Oct
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 4 new Covid-19 cases today (12 Oct). The national tally is now at 57,880.
This is also the lowest daily record since 10 Mar.
Of the 4, there are:
- 1 community case
- 2 imported cases
- 1 dorm case
All 2 imported ones are serving Stay-Home Notices after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.
3 dorm infections yesterday with 0 community cases
Recapping yesterday’s updates, MOH made early confirmation of 10 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm.
10 New Covid-19 Cases On 11 Oct, Include 7 Imported & 3 Dorm Infections
The cases comprised:
- 0 community cases
- 7 imported cases
- 3 dorm cases
For the 3 cases living in workers’ dormitories, 2 were close contacts of previously confirmed cases. They have since been under quarantine.
The other case was picked up through routine testing at the dorms.
7 imported cases serving SHNs
While we learnt that there were 7 imported cases yesterday, details on them were only released around 10pm last night (11 Oct).
They comprise:
- 2 Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs) arriving from Indonesia
- 3 Work Permit holders employed in Singapore arriving from Malaysia and the Philippines
- 2 Dependant’s Pass holders from the Philippines and Saudi Arabia.
All of them showed no symptoms despite the positive Covid-19 test results.
Average of 1 community case a day in past week
Although Covid-19 remains a threat in our society, authorities are reporting an encouraging trend of 1 community case a day in the past week.
The same can be said for unlinked community cases, which as gone down from 1 to 0 in the past week.
Stay vigilant and practise good hygiene. With a little more patience, we hope Singapore will be out of the woods real soon.
Featured image by MS News.