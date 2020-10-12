Singapore Confirms 4 Covid-19 Cases On 12 Oct

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 4 new Covid-19 cases today (12 Oct). The national tally is now at 57,880.

This is also the lowest daily record since 10 Mar.

Of the 4, there are:

1 community case

2 imported cases

1 dorm case

All 2 imported ones are serving Stay-Home Notices after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

3 dorm infections yesterday with 0 community cases

Recapping yesterday’s updates, MOH made early confirmation of 10 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm.

The cases comprised:

0 community cases

7 imported cases

3 dorm cases

For the 3 cases living in workers’ dormitories, 2 were close contacts of previously confirmed cases. They have since been under quarantine.

The other case was picked up through routine testing at the dorms.

7 imported cases serving SHNs

While we learnt that there were 7 imported cases yesterday, details on them were only released around 10pm last night (11 Oct).

They comprise:

2 Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs) arriving from Indonesia

3 Work Permit holders employed in Singapore arriving from Malaysia and the Philippines

2 Dependant’s Pass holders from the Philippines and Saudi Arabia.

All of them showed no symptoms despite the positive Covid-19 test results.

Average of 1 community case a day in past week

Although Covid-19 remains a threat in our society, authorities are reporting an encouraging trend of 1 community case a day in the past week.

The same can be said for unlinked community cases, which as gone down from 1 to 0 in the past week.

Stay vigilant and practise good hygiene. With a little more patience, we hope Singapore will be out of the woods real soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.