Singapore Confirms 10 New Covid-19 Cases On 11 Oct

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 10 new Covid-19 cases today (11 Oct). With this, the country’s tally now stands at 57,876.

Of the 10, there are:

0 community cases

7 imported cases

3 dorm cases

All 7 imported ones are serving Stay-Home Notices after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

1 community & 1 dorm infection yesterday

Looking back at yesterday’s updates, MOH made early confirmation of 7 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm.

Of these, there were:

1 community case

1 dorm case

5 imported cases

The sole community case was identified as a close contact of previous cases, i.e. his family members, one of whom had arrived from Indonesia on 25 Sep. He is now serving stay-home notice (SHN).

5 imported cases include 1 Singaporean & 1 PR

Meanwhile, here’s the breakdown of the 5 imported cases:

1 Singapore Permanent Resident (PR) who returned from Belarus

1 Singaporean who returned from Qatar

1 arrived from France, employed in Singapore

2 sea crew who arrived in Singapore to board a ship here.

All of them are currently serving a 14-day SHN since their arrival. They were also tested even though they showed no symptoms.

Average of 1 community case daily in last 2 weeks

As community cases have remained stable in the last 2 weeks – with an average of 1 per day – Singapore looks set to transition into Phase 3 soon as planned.

Even so, this doesn’t mean that we should let our guard down, as Covid-19 is yet to be 100% eliminated. As long as the virus is still around, we have to remain vigilant.

Stay masked when going out, always wash your hands, and avoid touching your face unnecessarily.

