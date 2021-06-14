25 New Covid-19 Cases On 14 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that there are 25 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (14 Jun).

18 of these cases are in the community, with 2 of them unlinked.

There are also 6 imported cases today.

1 case came from workers’ dorms.

Covid-19 cases on 14 Jun include in the community

Today’s Covid-19 cases include 18 in the community. MOH said that 2 infections are unlinked.

17 are linked to previous cases while 13 were already placed on quarantine, along with 4 detected through surveillance.

There are also 6 imported cases, who were already placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

3 of them are returning Singaporeans or Singapore PRs.

Bukit Merah View Market cluster forms after 5 cases found

MOH declared Bukit Merah Viet Market & Hawker Centre a Covid-19 cluster after 5 cases were found there.

4 of these cases were confirmed on Sunday (13 Jun).

As such, 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre is closed between 13-15 Jun for deep cleaning and to break potential transmission chains.

Those who worked at the market from 25 May were placed on quarantine and will be tested during that period.

Testing will also be done for staff.

Visitors who visited 115 and 116 Bukit Merah View between 25 May and 12 Jun are also eligible for a free Covid-19 test.

MOH will have a press update later at night with more details about today’s cases.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.