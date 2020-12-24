Singapore Confirms 13 New Covid-19 Cases On 24 Dec

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 13 new Covid-19 cases today (24 Dec). This brings the national tally to 58,495.

Of the 13, there are:

13 imported cases

0 living in workers’ dorm

0 community cases

All 13 imported ones are serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

Featured image by MS News.