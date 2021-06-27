14 New Covid-19 Cases On 27 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday (27 Jun) that there are 14 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

Among the cases are 12 in the community. Of these, 1 case is unlinked.

There are also 2 imported cases, who were already placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

The 2 imported cases were already on SHN and were tested during their stay.

1 of them is a returning Singapore PR.

36th Covid-19 death in Singapore

An 84-year-old woman is Singapore’s 36th death related to Covid-19, MOH said on 26 Jun.

Case 64255 was part of the Bukit Merah View cluster and had a history of the following:

cancer

hypertension

hyperlipidaemia

MOH stated that she was not vaccinated.

The case had visited 115 and 116 Bukit Merah View and was tested as part of community screening on 15 Jun.

She tested positive the same day and was thereafter conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

She passed away on Saturday (26 Jun), and NCID is assisting the family during this time.

MS News offers our condolences to the woman’s family, and may she rest in peace.

Working towards endemic Covid-19

Charting a path to the ‘new normal’ has become Singapore’s current goal, with more testing and vaccinating underway.

The hope is that the virus becomes endemic on our shores, allowing us to get back to a normal life with fewer restrictions.

With everyone’s efforts, the daily cases may not even be reported anymore. But we’re still some way off that.

MOH will give more detailed updates on today’s cases at night.

Featured image by MS News.