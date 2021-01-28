Singapore Confirms 34 New Covid-19 Cases On 28 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 34 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (28 Jan).

All are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

For the 6th consecutive day, Singapore has no cases in the community.

Vaccination exercise extending to more residents

While Covid-19 vaccinations for frontline workers have been in full swing for a while, jabs for residents only began yesterday (27 Jan).

The elderly in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar received their vaccines first, as these areas make up the majority of Singapore’s senior population.

The exercise will soon extend to senior citizens in other areas from mid-Feb.

Eligible seniors will receive a letter notifying them of their upcoming turn. They’ll also have to book their slots in advance, either online or via a volunteer at their nearest CCs.

Those living with an elderly family member should help them to book their appointments.

Singapore a safe country to be in during pandemic

Singapore’s consistently strong effort in curbing infections hasn’t gone unnoticed on the world stage.

Bloomberg recently concluded that we’re the 2nd safest country in the world to be in during the pandemic, due to our vaccine availability and administration.

Of course, we wouldn’t be able to achieve such a feat without the cooperation of everyone in the country too.

So let’s keep up the good work and continue making Singapore a safe place for everyone to call home.

