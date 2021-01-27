Singapore Confirms 25 New Covid-19 Cases On 27 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 25 new Covid-19 cases today (27 Jan). This brings the national tally to 59,391

All 25 cases are imported. They had already been served Stay-Home Notices (SHN) or placed in isolation upon arrival.

There are no community cases for the 5th straight day. MOH will be releasing more details tonight.

14 imported cases yesterday

Looking back at yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed a total of 14 new Covid-19 cases on 26 Jan — all were imported.

Here’s a breakdown of the details, according to MOH last night:

2 Singaporeans and 1 Permanent Resident (PR) came back from Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States

2 Dependant’s Pass holders from India and Portugal

2 Work Pass holders from India

6 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh, India, and Indonesia — including 1 domestic worker

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder from India who’s here to visit her child, a PR

They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

3 previously confirmed cases test positive for B117 strain

In slightly more concerning news, 3 cases who were previously confirmed with Covid-19, have tested positive for the new and highly infectious B117 strain of the coronavirus.

They had visited Jewel Changi and Terminal 3 on 31 Dec 2020.

Stepping up precautionary efforts, authorities will be holding a special test operation for all staff who had been working at both premises since that day.

Featured image by MS News.