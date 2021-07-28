Singapore Confirms 136 New Covid-19 Cases On 28 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 136 new Covid-19 cases today (28 Jul). This brings the national tally to 64,589.

Among them are:

130 locally transmitted cases

6 imported cases

Of the 130 local infections, 27 belong to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, while 2 are linked to the KTV cluster. 48 cases are currently unlinked.

Meanwhile, among the 6 imported cases, 2 were detected upon arrival, while the other 4 developed symptoms while serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight.

139 Covid-19 cases on 27 Jul

Yesterday, Singapore reported 139 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 136 locally transmitted infections and 3 imported. 55 were unlinked.

Here’s how these figures compare to the daily Covid-19 figures reported in the last 30 days.

Source

Based on the chart, 8 dormitory residents are among the locally transmitted infections. 51 are linked and already quarantined; another 22 are linked and detected through surveillance.

Among the highlights from the Covid-19 situation update include:

4 new clusters emerged, including Westlite Juniper Dormitory and a cleaner at Punggol Primary School

Jurong Fishery Port cluster now has 902 cases

Covid-19 self-test kits are available for those who visited Teban Gardens Market & Food Centre and 216 Bedok Food Centre and Market

National vaccination programme progress

As of 26 Jul, Singapore has administered 7,256,331 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, covering 4,254,789 people.

3,122,180 have received 2 doses, hence completing the full vaccination regimen.

Meanwhile, 89,047 doses of Sinovac vaccines have been administered so far, covering 69,769 people.

Exercise social responsibility at all times

As Singapore aims to achieve a vaccination rate of 70% by National Day, it’s important that we all do our part and contribute to the fight against Covid-19.

And it’s more than just booking your vaccination appointments.

Do remember to exercise social responsibility at all times when you’re outdoors. And yes, this means wearing your mask properly, especially when you’re speaking in public.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.