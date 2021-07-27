Singapore Has 139 New Covid-19 Cases On 27 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 139 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday (27 Jul), bringing our national tally to 64,453.

136 are locally transmitted infections, including 36 linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

59 of the 136 local cases tested positive while under quarantine. Separately, 55 of them remain unlinked as of 12pm.

There are also 3 imported cases, 2 were detected upon arrival and 1 showed symptoms during SHN or isolation.

129 local cases and 10 new clusters on 26 Jul

Yesterday (26 Jul), Singapore reported 129 locally transmitted cases comprising 61 linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster. 28 cases, or slightly more than 20% of the 129 local cases, were unlinked.

An interesting observation to note is that 75 of the local cases were detected while on quarantine, which means they have a lower chance of infecting others.

10 new clusters had also emerged, including 1 linked to a Jurong West clinic.

There are currently 35 active clusters in Singapore, the highest number in the past month.

~54% of total population fully vaccinated

On the vaccination front, Singapore has administered 7,192,180 jabs to 4,242,505 individuals.

Of these, 3,070,092, or roughly 54% of our total population, had already received both doses of the vaccine.

83,072 doses of the Sinovac vaccine had also been administered to 67,970 individuals.

Authorities to review P2HA measures in early August

Speaking in Parliament on Monday (26 Jul), Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) co-chair Lawrence Wong said that they will reviewing the Phase 2 Heightened Alert (P2HA) measures in early August.

While it remains unclear what this entails, any easing of measures would only benefit full-vaccinated individuals.

This may include dining in, working out at gyms, or attending large-scale events.

Come early September, Mr Wong says Singapore can look forward to having 80% of its population fully vaccinated.

This will reportedly allow the authorities to further ease Covid-19 measures and even reopen our borders.

Get vaccinated ASAP

With the easing of P2HA measures on the cards in the coming weeks, we hope those who have not been vaccinated would be incentivised to do so ASAP.

As more residents get vaccinated, the authorities will not only have greater confidence in easing domestic measures but also opening up our country to the world.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already taken a significant toll on all our lives. The sooner we get ourselves vaccinated, the faster we can live with the virus and resume our normal lives.

