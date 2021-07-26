Singapore Confirms 135 New Covid-19 Cases On 26 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 135 new Covid-19 cases today (26 Jul). This brings the national tally to 64,314.

Among them are:

129 locally transmitted cases

6 imported cases

Of the 129 local infections, 61 belong to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, while 6 are linked to the KTV cluster. 28 cases are currently unlinked.

Meanwhile, among the 6 imported cases, 3 were detected upon arrival, while 3 developed symptoms while serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight.

125 Covid-19 cases on 25 Jul

Yesterday, Singapore reported 125 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 117 locally transmitted infections and 8 imported. 37 were unlinked.

Here’s how these figures compare to the daily Covid-19 figures reported in the last 30 days.

Source

Among the highlights from the Covid-19 situation update include:

2 new clusters emerged

3 clusters closed after no new cases were reported in 28 days: 115 Bukit Merah View Market & Food Centre, 119 Bukit Merah View, and Case 64394

Covid-19 self-test kits are available for those who visited Geylang Bahru Market and 146 Teck Whye Avenue Market

Jurong Fishery Port cluster grew to 792 cases

National vaccination programme progress

As of 24 Jul, Singapore has administered 7,130,781 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, covering 4,230,379 people.

3,020,766 have completed the full vaccination regimen.

Meanwhile, 82,422 doses of Sinovac vaccines have been administered so far, covering 67,743 people.

Singapore is close to reaching the end of the tunnel

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced that 54% of Singapore’s population has been fully vaccinated. With an increase of 1% daily, we are on track to achieve almost 70% by National Day.

As Singapore is on track to becoming a Covid-resilient nation, we must remember the importance of being socially responsible.

Let’s continue to mask up, practise safe distancing, and maintain good personal hygiene.

