10 New Covid-19 Clusters On 26 Jul Bring Total To 35

On Monday (26 Jul), Singapore reported 129 new local Covid-19 cases, of which 28 were unlinked.

Though this is a notable improvement from the week before, the Ministry of Health (MOH) revealed in a later update that 10 new clusters had emerged.

There are currently 35 active clusters in Singapore, the most within the past month.

10 new clusters on 26 Jul include GP clinic at Jurong West

In their evening update on Monday (26 Jul), MOH shared that there are 10 new infection clusters in Singapore.

9 of the new clusters are linked to individual cases. In line with MOH’s new reporting format, information about these cases was scarce.

The remaining cluster is linked to Apex Medical Centre (Jurong), a clinic at Block 960 Jurong West Street 92.

7 of the 10 new clusters comprise 3 cases — the minimum number denoting an infection cluster. The other 3 clusters comprise 4 cases each.

Singapore currently has 35 active clusters, the most we’ve had over the past month.

Jurong Fishery Port cluster grows to 858 cases

Meanwhile, the Jurong Fishery Port cluster continues to grow with 61 new cases, bringing the total now to 858. It remains the biggest infection cluster yet.

The growth of the KTV cluster meanwhile seems to be slowing down, with 6 new Covid-19 cases.

The relatively fresh cluster linked to Samy’s Curry Restaurant reported 9 new cases, bringing the tally to 22.

An indication of successful contact tracing

The emergence of new clusters may understandably raise concerns.

However, it also indicates the effectiveness of contact tracing efforts, as the authorities try to identify high-risk areas and contain infections there.

Hopefully, as they continue to do so, we’ll see case numbers falling soon enough.

Meanwhile, with possible concessions in the works for fully vaccinated individuals, we hope more people will want to get their vaccine jabs quickly.

