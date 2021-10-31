3,112 Covid-19 Cases & 14 Fatalities Reported On 30 Oct

On Saturday (30 Oct), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,112 new Covid-19 cases.

This includes 2,608 cases detected in the community, 500 in the migrant worker dormitories, and 4 imported cases.

MOH also confirmed the passing of 14 individuals who suffered complications due to Covid-19 infections. They were aged between 63 and 98.

This takes Singapore’s Covid-19 death toll up to 394.

All 14 fatalities had underlying medical conditions

In their update on Saturday (30 Oct), MOH announced that 14 more cases have passed due to Covid-19 complications.

They were seniors aged between 63 and 98 and suffered from underlying medical conditions.

As of now, the ratio of fully-vaccinated seniors to non-fully vaccinated seniors who passed is 0.4 and 9.3 per 100,000 people respectively.

Besides that, a total of 3,112 new Covid-19 cases were detected on 30 Oct.

Of the 2,608 community cases, 408 were seniors above age 60.

This brings the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before down from 1.15 to 1.14.

396 patients receiving oxygen treatment or ICU care

Thankfully, despite the high number of cases, over the last 28 days, 98.7% of local cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

Source

The data continues to show that seniors above 60, especially those unvaccinated, are more adversely affected.

Currently, 1,627 Covid-19 cases remain warded in the hospital.

Of these cases, 267 require oxygen supplementation in the general ward. 69 are unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU while 60 are critically ill and intubated in the ICU.

Source

Singapore’s current ICU utilisation rate stands at 68.1%, down from 74% on 29 Oct.

MOH closely monitoring 8 active clusters

With infection rates remaining high, MOH is closely monitoring several growing clusters.

This includes the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) cluster which 3 more cases have been linked to. The cluster now has 237 cases.

Source

7 cases have also been added to the St Luke’s Hospital cluster, bringing the total to 20 cases.

Other clusters being monitored include:

Orange Valley Nursing Home (Clementi) – 1 new case

ECON Medicare Centre & Nursing Home – 4 new cases

PCF Sparkletots @ Changi Simei Block 141 – 1 new case

PCF Sparkletots @ Whampoa Block 85 – 1 new case

Banyan Home @ Pelangi Village – 3 new cases

AWWA Community Home for Senior Citizens – 1 new case

Do not let guard down against Covid-19

At 394, Singapore’s Covid-19 death toll is fast approaching 400.

While this is worrying, Singapore’s ICU utilisation rate is tapering down, indicating less severely ill Covid-19 patients and the easing of pressure on our healthcare system.

At this crucial point in the face of evolving variants, it’s important that we do not let our guard down in our fight against Covid-19.

Hopefully, we will then see the ratio of community cases falling, granting us greater freedom again.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.