Singapore Reports First Case Of AY.4.2 Delta Variant

Stopping the transmission of Covid-19 is a constant work in progress. What makes it the case is the different variants that have since developed.

One such variant is the AY.4.2 Delta subvariant that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not classified as a variant of concern or a variant under investigation. These categories are assigned to variants depending on risk levels.

Be that as it may, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an imported case of the Delta Plus Covid-19 variant according to The Straits Times (ST).

However, they were quick to assure that there has been no evidence of spread to the community.

AY.4.2 expected to be similar to other Delta variants

According to ST, MOH expects the AY.4.2 variant to be similar to other Delta subvariants in terms of transmissibility and severity of illness.

MOH has also not published any information in regards to the case’s current status or first detection date.

However, in a separate article by Yahoo News, it was stated that the case in question was detected in Singapore as early as 8 Sep.

AY.4.2 Delta variant can be traced back to the UK

The Delta Plus variant, AY.4.2, apparently has its lineage traced back to the United Kingdom (UK).

ST reported that 6% of global cases of the AY.4.2 subvariant are in the UK.

As it stands, the BBC notes that there is no indication that the AY.4.2 subvariant is more infectious or more dangerous than the Delta. However, studies are still ongoing.

Hope there’s nothing for the public to worry about

This news may be worrying to some but we are sure that the authorities are on track to prevent a community spread of the Delta Plus variant.

Surely, we’d want to avoid yet another hurdle on our path towards greater normalcy.

Let’s hope that the Delta Plus variant won’t pose any serious harm. In the meantime, stay safe and continue practising health and safety measures.

