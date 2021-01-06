31 Covid-19 Cases On 6 Jan

Although we’re seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases globally in 2021, Singapore can be lucky that recent local cases remain low.

However, the global situation means we should also remain cautious for now, because things can change very quickly.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that as of 12pm on Wednesday (6 Jan), there are 31 new cases of Covid-19.

29 of them are imported, while another 2 cases are in the community.

31 Covid-19 cases on 6 Jan

MOH said that there are 31 cases today.

The 29 imported cases were either already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) and were tested during their stay, or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

3 of the imported cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents, while another 12 are foreign domestic workers.

One of the community cases from yesterday (5 Jan) is a cargo officer who was on board a bunker tanker, NewOcean 6, between the following dates:

21-23 Dec

28 Dec-2 Jan

During the interval, he stayed in his home at Tah Ching Road.

He is linked to 8 other cases involving NewOcean 6, and MOH has declared the tanker a cluster.

Source

The Marine and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Wednesday (6 Jan) that NewOcean 6 has been quarantined and won’t operate for now, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports.

Meanwhile, the other community case from yesterday is a 49-year-old male Indian national and Short-Term Visit Pass holder who came to Singapore to visit his spouse.

He tested positive for Covid-19 when he took a pre-departure test on 3 Jan to return to India. Previous tests on 6 Dec and 21 Dec returned negative.

Need for vigilance even during Phase 3

While ministers have repeated the message for months now that Singapore is nowhere near ready to bid farewell to Covid-19, we can be glad that cases remain low.

Regardless, surges in cases around the world mean that we can’t be complacent at our case count and should continue adhering to safe distancing measures.

MOH will release more details about today’s cases at night, so stay tuned.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.