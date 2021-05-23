10 Covid-19 Cases From 4 Households Found At Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8

With community cases on the rise, authorities are taking extra precautionary measures by conducting more mandatory Covid-19 tests.

On Friday (21 May), it was announced that residents at Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 had to undergo swab tests after several cases were detected in the building.

Following the 2-day mass testing, the Ministry of Health (MOH) revealed today (23 May) that they detected 10 Covid-19 cases from 4 different households in the block so far.

126 test results are still pending.

Most Hougang Covid-19 cases were in quarantine

MOH reported in a media statement that they have detected 10 Covid-19 cases at Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8.

One of the cases was found during the mandatory testing exercise for residents.

Source

Most of the other positive cases detected were individuals already placed under quarantine, said MOH.

This means that they have been isolated early and ring-fenced, and weren’t likely to be moving around while being infectious.

MOH conducting investigations on source of transmission

The 10 positive cases detected were from 4 household units in the same stack, located directly below or above one another, said MOH.

After an initial assessment, the ministry noted that airborne transmission along the stack is unlikely.

MOH is currently conducting epidemiological investigations to determine the links and sources of transmission.

National Environmental Agency (NEA) is now working with Aljunied-Hougang Town Council to ramp up cleaning at the block.

Source

126 test results pending

MOH also assured the public that they are casting their surveillance net as wide as possible through mandatory testing of the entire block.

407 residents and visitors of the block underwent polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing last Friday and Saturday. The exercise has now ended.

Currently, 126 test results are still pending.

More details will be released on the new positive case in MOH’s Covid-19 update later today (23 May).

MOH added that so far, the Hougang block is the only HDB with positive cases detected in more than 2 households.

Hope authorities efforts will curb spread

Just earlier today (23 May), it was announced that 243 residents at Block 559 Pasir Ris Street 51 will also be tested after 4 Covid-19 cases were detected in the block in 2 separate households.

The rise of Covid-19 cases within residents in the same block is indeed worrying.

Hopefully, efforts by authorities to sanitise the area as well as testing of individuals will curb further spread of the infections.

Now that we’re in Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), remember to stay home as much as possible and only leave for essential activities.

