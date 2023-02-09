Covid-19 Treatment No Longer Subsidised From 1 Apr, Vaccines Still Free For S’poreans

Covid-19 Testing & Treatment Will No Longer Be Fully Subsidised From 1 Apr

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced a slew of Covid-19 updates today (9 Feb). Among them was the removal of mask requirements on public transport as well as subsidised Covid-19 testing and treatment.

The Health Ministry is apparently scaling such benefits back to align with existing financial support for acute illnesses.

From 1 Apr 2023, all Covid-19 patients receiving treatment at a hospital or Covid-19 treatment facility (CTF) will thus no longer receive a 100% subsidy.

Subsidised Covid-19 testing & treatment to cease soon

With Singapore lowering the DORSCON level from yellow to green, the authorities will be easing restrictions across various sectors.

Now that Covid-19 is no longer a concerning threat, they will also reduce financial support for its treatment.

All patients, including Singaporeans, permanent residents (PRs) and long-term pass holders will no longer enjoy free Covid-19 treatment and testing from 1 Apr 2023.

The measures will apply to treatments at hospitals or CTFs, regardless of patients’ vaccination status.

Individuals who test for Covid-19 at polyclinics and General Practitioner (GP) clinics will likewise have to pay for the service, subject to prevailing subsidies.

Since we’re treating Covid-19 as endemic, isolation facilities will no longer be needed too. However, they will still be available for those who may require them for valid reasons.

Patients at such facilities will have to pay for their stay. They will unfortunately not be able to use “healthcare safety nets” like Government subsidies, MediShield Life and MediSave to cover the fees.

Financial assistance available for those in need

Despite the changes, MOH assured that financial assistance will still be available to lower-income Singaporeans.

These come in the form of the “healthcare safety nets” previously mentioned.

MOH apparently explained that the subsidies were only in place because of the unfamiliarity of Covid-19.

But as we learn to live with the disease, the Government has to remove “uncertainties and concerns” on testing and treatment costs.

Vaccines will still be free

Defence against Covid-19 remains a core necessity, which is why the Government will continue to offer vaccines and oral antivirals for free.

All Singaporeans, PRs and long-term pass holders and some short-term pass holders may benefit from this.

The free conveniences will be available till further notice.

MOH emphasises the importance of vaccination as our first line of defence. Individuals must have received their last vaccine dose within the past year to be up to date with their vaccination.

