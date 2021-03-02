8 Covid-19 Cases On 2 Mar

Recent days have seen a decrease in Covid-19 community cases, which bodes well considering we’ve just ended the festive season.

While the situation might change quickly, it’s good that we seem to have largely gotten through with few cases.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily confirmed as of 12pm on Tuesday (2 Mar) that there are 8 new Covid-19 cases.

The cases were all imported.

8 Covid-19 cases on 2 Mar, all imported

All 8 cases were imported, MOH said.

They had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) and were tested during their stay.

MOH will release further details about today’s cases at night.

11 out of 12 cases from 1 Mar were asymptomatic

Yesterday, there were no new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19, with all 12 announced infections imported.

3 of them are migrant domestic workers, MOH said.

11 of the imports are also asymptomatic, with only 1 case showing symptoms of Covid-19.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.