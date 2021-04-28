Singapore Confirms 23 New Covid-19 Cases On 28 Apr 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 23 new Covid-19 cases today (28 Apr). This brings the national tally to 61,086.

Among them are:

3 community cases

0 in the dorms

20 imported cases

All imported infections had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

MOH will release more details tonight.

12 Covid-19 cases yesterday with 1 in the community

Yesterday, Singapore confirmed 12 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm, comprising 1 in the community and 11 imported.

The single case in the community yesterday was a 42-year-old Indonesian male.

He works as a sea crew on board a bunker tanker. Apart from going out for Covid-19 vaccination, he remained on the vessel most of the time.

Authorities identified him as a close contact of a previously confirmed patient and placed him under quarantine on 18 Apr. He tested positive on 26 Apr after developing a cough and sore throat the day before.

As he received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 8 Apr, MOH said it is likely that he had been infected before his body could build protection against the virus.

11 imported cases yesterday

Here’s a breakdown of the 11 imported cases, according to MOH:

1 Singaporean and 3 Permanent Residents (PRs) who came back from India, Ivory Coast, and Kazakhstan

4 Work Permit holders from India, Indonesia, and Malaysia — 1 is a domestic worker

1 Student’s Pass holder from Malaysia

2 Dependant’s Pass holders from Nepal

They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

As for the situation in the dorms, MOH added that 24 recovered workers tested positive for Covid-19. You can read the full update here.

Featured image by MS News.