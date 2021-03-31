34 Covid-19 Cases On 31 Mar

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced as of 12pm on Wednesday (31 Mar) that there are 34 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Of these infections, 33 are imported.

There is 1 local infection today, which is in the community. No infections were reported in workers’ dorms.

The national tally now stands at 60,381.

34 Covid-19 cases on 31 Mar, 33 imported

Today’s cases include 34 infections, 33 of them imported.

MOH said they were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore and tested during SHN.

More information about the cases, including the community infection, will be available at night.

26 imported cases on 30 Mar

Yesterday included 26 new cases, all of them imported.

They arrived from the following countries:

Bangladesh

India

Qatar

Spain

UK

Nepal

Philippines

Indonesia

Ecuador

All of them were placed on SHN upon arrival here and tested while serving SHN.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.