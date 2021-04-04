Singapore Confirms 10 New Covid-19 Cases On 4 Apr 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 10 new Covid-19 cases today (4 Apr). This brings the national tally to 60,478.

All 10 are imported.

They had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay.

This also brings the number of community cases back down to zero.

MOH will release more details tonight.

17 imported cases & 1 in the community yesterday

In yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed 18 new Covid-19 cases on 3 Apr , comprising 17 imported and 1 in the community.

The sole community case is currently unlinked.

She is a 24-year-old Myanmar national who is here to work as a domestic helper.

Here’s the breakdown of events that led to her diagnosis:

Arrived from Myanmar on 30 Jan

Served SHN till 13 Feb

Covid-19 test taken on 12 Feb was negative

Moved to a boarding house from 13 Feb-9 Mar awaiting deployment

Didn’t leave boarding house within this period

Stayed at employer’s residence on 9 Mar

Was asymptomatic

MOH detected her when she had undergone a swab test on 1 Apr as part of investigations into a previously confirmed case

Test results returned positive on 2 Apr

Sent to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) in an ambulance

The previously confirmed case is a 26-year-old Myanmar national, who is also a domestic worker. She had stayed at the same boarding house from 6 Feb-23 Mar.

She was confirmed with Covid-19 on 25 Mar after developing symptoms on her last day at the place.

17 imported cases yesterday included 3 Singapore PRs

Meanwhile, here’s a summary of the 17 imported cases yesterday (3 Apr):

3 Permanent Residents (PRs) who came back from India, Brazil, and Ivory Coast

3 Work Pass holders from India

7 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines — 2 are domestic workers

2 Student’s Pass holders from India and the United Arab Emirates

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder from Myanmar who’s here to visit his family member who is a PR

They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Stay vigilant at all times

As we celebrate a restful long weekend, let’s not forget that countless health and security authorities are still working hard to keep the Covid-19 outbreak under control in Singapore.

Residents have their part to play as well, and this entails wearing masks, prioritising personal hygiene, and practising safe distancing.

It only takes one small act of irresponsibility from someone to jeopardise the progress we’ve made so far. So, don’t be that person.

Featured image by MS News.