22 Covid-19 Cases On 4 Feb

Much of Covid-19 remains a mystery, especially since it has undergone several mutations.

Aside from ensuring that our hygiene and safe distancing remain when outdoors, we can also ensure we see a doctor if we have any acute respiratory infection (ARI) symptoms, and not go to work or meet friends if so.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed as of 12pm on Thursday (4 Feb) that there are 22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

All of these cases are imports, and there are no locally-transmitted infections today.

All of them were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

MOH will provide additional updates on today’s cases at night.

Moderna vaccine approved for use in Singapore

Yesterday (3 Feb), authorities approved the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for use in Singapore.

This comes after the expert committee on Covid-19 vaccines reviewed data on the vaccine, and deemed it safe for use on persons aged 18 and over.

They noted that the vaccine has 94% efficiency.

The first shipment of Moderna vaccines is expected by next month, barring any delays.

Over 175,000 people have taken the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine so far, while 6,000 have received their 2nd dose.

Hope for vaccines

The vaccines will definitely help Singapore regain some of its normalcy after what’s been a turbulent year.

That said, the fight is far from over — getting the population vaccinated is just one step before we can finally eradicate Covid-19 here.

Featured image by MS News.