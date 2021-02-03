Singapore Approves Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine For Use In Adults Above 18

Last year, Singapore confirmed that it is in talks with 3 vaccine makers to vaccinate our population and residents.

The first one to be approved was the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and it’s being rolled out to vulnerable sectors of the population.

On Wednesday (3 Feb), the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is approved for use here.

The first shipments will arrive around Mar 2021, provided there aren’t any delays, and be given to individuals 18 and above.

Singapore approves Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

On Wednesday (3 Feb), the Expert Committee on Covid-19 vaccination released their findings on the Moderna vaccine.

It said it has reviewed the vaccine’s safety and efficacy data for various population segments here, taking into account the following:

safety

efficacy

tolerability

data adequacy of clinical trials

Those below 18 & immuno-compromised shouldn’t receive Moderna vaccine yet

While the committee endorses HSA’s recommendation to use the vaccine for those aged above 18, they warned that the following groups should not be given the vaccine yet:

Pregnant women

Severely immuno-compromised

Those under the age of 18

They’ll require more safety and efficacy data before they can determine if these groups are suitable.

The committee also noted that those with a history of anaphylaxis – severe allergic reactions – and other severe allergies shouldn’t take the vaccine right now.

Aim is for Singapore population vaccinated by 3rd quarter 2021

More shipments of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are expected throughout the year.

The government is monitoring the supplies to ensure that all Singaporeans and long-term residents can receive the vaccine by the 3rd quarter of 2021.

This estimate is based on there being little to no shipment delays.

Both the committee and government recommend that Singaporeans get the vaccine, so as to protect our loved ones and others who are unable to receive it.

