Singapore Confirms 11 New Covid-19 Cases On 4 Jul 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 11 new Covid-19 cases today (4 Jul). This brings the national tally to 62,617.

Among them are:

1 locally transmitted case

10 imported cases

The only local infection today is unlinked.

Meanwhile, all 10 imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival and were tested during their stay.

9 were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while 1 started developing symptoms during SHN/isolation.

More updates on the local Covid-19 situation will be released tonight.

7 new Covid-19 cases yesterday include 3 local ones

Yesterday, Singapore confirmed 7 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm, comprising 3 local infections and 4 imported.

Here’s how the figures compare with daily reported cases over the last 30 days.

Source

MOH reports that the number of new cases in the community has gone down from 92 cases last week to 37 cases this week.

The same downward trend can be said for unlinked community cases, as the number has dropped from 18 cases last week to 2 cases this week.

There are currently 26 active Covid-19 clusters in Singapore.

Yesterday, 105 Henderson Crescent and Changi General Hospital clusters recorded 2 new cases each.

Vigilance still needed in light of positive progress

Singapore’s downward trends seen in both community and unlinked cases are encouraging, but we must remain vigilant still.

The World Health Organization recently reported that the Delta variant is detected in 98 countries, signalling a dangerous period for the world.

Hence, no country is out of the woods yet. We must pave the way forward with increased vigilance to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.