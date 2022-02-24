HK University Study Suggests Covid-19 May Lower Sperm Count & Sex Drive

Covid-19 side effects can vary in many forms, with some even claiming to have a semi-permanent loss of taste and smell.

Recently, a study conducted in Hong Kong suggested that Covid-19 may lower sperm count and sex drive amongst males.

The phenomenon can reportedly be caused by 2 of the more transmissible Covid-19 variants — Omicron and Delta.

However, there is still hope as doctors suggest that vaccination may prevent the side effects while also providing protection from the virus.

Lower sperm count & other side effects found 4-7 days after infection

According to The Straits Times (ST), a new study from the University of Hong Kong (HKU) suggests that those who suffered from Covid-19 may have lower sperm count and sex drive.

The study, conducted on hamsters, noted testicular and hormonal changes after getting infected with Covid-19.

In addition to lower sperm count and sex drive, scientists also noted that the hamsters had a reduction in testicular size and weight.

Preventable by vaccination & provides immune protection

However, it is not all doom and gloom as the same study showed that hamsters that were vaccinated did not suffer from these side effects.

Additionally, the hamsters also achieved immune protection from the virus.

No better advertisement for vaccination jabs

For guys, there would never be a better advertisement than this to get their jabs ASAP.

If any of those side effects have scared you into motion, you can thank the hamsters for their ‘valiant sacrifice’.

If it weren’t for them, we would be facing an even bigger population problem in the future.

